Judge denies request to remove Britney Spears’ father as co-conservator

FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she'll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

A judge on Wednesday denied a request to remove Britney Spears’ father as the conservator of her estate.

Spears’ request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of a financial institution as sole conservator of estate “is denied without prejudice,” the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled.

Spears, 39, has been under a legal conservatorship involving her father for over a decade. Last week in dramatic testimony, she alleged that she was overworked without any breaks, medicated with lithium and prohibited from having more children after her conservators did not allow her to remove her birth control device — decisions she said were approved by her father and co-conservator, James “Jamie” Spears.

To continue reading the rest of this article, visit nbcnews.com