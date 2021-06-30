Actor Danny Trejo, ‘Machete’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star, added to list of growing celebrities for Comicpalooza 2021

HOUSTON – The list of celebrities is growing for this year’s Comicpalooza, with ‘Machete’ star Danny Trejo was announced Wednesday morning he will be joining Texas’ biggest pop culture party.

Trejo, who has a prolific history of both TV and movie roles such as “Sons of Anarchy,” “Spy Kids” and “Breaking Bad,” will make an appearance on both days during Comicpalooza weekend.

Trejo will release his memoir, “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood” on July 6, chronicling his life from imprisonment to stardom. He also has a cookbook out, “Trejo’s Tacos,” inspired by recipes from his restaurants in Los Angeles.

This will be the second time Trejo will be a part of Comicpalooza. He appeared alongside actress Michelle Rodriguez among others in 2013.

Comicpalooza will take place July 17-18.