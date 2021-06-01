Let’s talk about that ‘Mare of Easttown’ finale

The final episode of “Mare of Easttown” was so highly anticipated that it crashed the HBO Max app when it premiered Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

The show, about a small-town detective who must uncover the person who killed a young single mom, has been a slow build, with much anticipation over who the murderer is.

As most murder-mystery TV shows go, there were many twist and turns, as well as at least 10 possible suspects, some more suspicious than others.

Kate Winslet, who plays the titular Mare, gave a sublime performance as the complicated police detective.

HBO has always delivered on major TV events, but the “Mare” finale feels like the first big TV moment the network has had since launching its new streaming service, HBO Max.

The app hasn’t had to deal with a bunch of its users tuning in at one specific time before, so it’s not entirely shocking that the app crashed Sunday night, leaving thousands of fans confused.

Ad

Of course, people on Twitter made jokes about it.

This still-shot from the show of Kate Winslet hitting her vape pen became the permanent mood for folks waiting for the app to start working.

Ad