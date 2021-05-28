Cloudy icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Entertainment

Here’s how fans are reacting to the ‘Friends’ reunion

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Entertainment
,
Friends
This image provided by HBO Max shows Matt LeBlanc, from left, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in a scene from the "Friends" reunion special. (Terence Patrick/HBO Max via AP)
This image provided by HBO Max shows Matt LeBlanc, from left, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in a scene from the "Friends" reunion special. (Terence Patrick/HBO Max via AP) (HBO Max)

Seventeen years after the sitcom’s finale, the cast of “Friends” came together for a reunion special, celebrating their beloved TV show.

The highly-anticipated reunion premiered Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max.

“Friends: The Reunion” included many revelations and took a look back at nostalgic moments from the show that made for an emotional special.

Here is how fans online reacted to the reunion special:

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: