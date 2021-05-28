Here’s how fans are reacting to the ‘Friends’ reunion

Seventeen years after the sitcom’s finale, the cast of “Friends” came together for a reunion special, celebrating their beloved TV show.
The highly-anticipated reunion premiered Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max.
“Friends: The Reunion” included many revelations and took a look back at nostalgic moments from the show that made for an emotional special.
Here is how fans online reacted to the reunion special:
They are my safe space. They are my comfort zone. Thank you for bringing an immense amount of joy into my life when i needed it the most. I’m forever grateful and my heart is full #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/LWFCMIvbLB— LW (@lalillaaa) May 28, 2021
Me after every 30 seconds while watching the #friendsreunion: pic.twitter.com/ohz1tnT7Ra— 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 (@spcreationsx) May 28, 2021
me rn. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/DKND4cp9fS— Elly Adams (@ellyyya) May 28, 2021
After this, I wouldn't be able to watch Ross and Rachel in the same way ever again #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/I4raPAtd5I— kyusung (@yekyu1106) May 28, 2021