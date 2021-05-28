Here’s how fans are reacting to the ‘Friends’ reunion

This image provided by HBO Max shows Matt LeBlanc, from left, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in a scene from the "Friends" reunion special. (Terence Patrick/HBO Max via AP)

Seventeen years after the sitcom’s finale, the cast of “Friends” came together for a reunion special, celebrating their beloved TV show.

The highly-anticipated reunion premiered Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max.

“Friends: The Reunion” included many revelations and took a look back at nostalgic moments from the show that made for an emotional special.

Here is how fans online reacted to the reunion special:

They are my safe space. They are my comfort zone. Thank you for bringing an immense amount of joy into my life when i needed it the most. I’m forever grateful and my heart is full #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/LWFCMIvbLB — LW (@lalillaaa) May 28, 2021

Me after every 30 seconds while watching the #friendsreunion: pic.twitter.com/ohz1tnT7Ra — 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 (@spcreationsx) May 28, 2021