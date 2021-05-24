New this week: 'Friends' again, Mike Tyson doc & 'Cruella'

This combination of photos shows promotional art for, from left, Mike Tyson: The Knockout, a two-part documentary premiering Tuesday on ABC, HBO Maxs Friends: The Reunion,premiering on May 27 and Cruella, a film available to rent on Disney+ starting Friday. (ABC/HBO Max/Disney+ via AP)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available to rent on Disney+ starting Friday. This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live action pic with Glenn Close for that matter). Instead this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.

— Based on the true story of the creation of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords and adapted from J.T. Rogers’ Tony Award-winning play, “Oslo” stars Ruth Wilson as the Norwegian Prime Minister and “Fleabag’s” Andrew Scott as her husband. It premieres on HBO Sunday night.

— The musician Moby narrates his own life in the documentary “Moby Doc,” a surrealistic examination of his fraught childhood and turbulent experience with fame, fortune and addiction from director Rob Bralver. David Lynch, David Bowie and Shepard Fairey are just a few of the luminaries who talk about his impact and influence. “Moby Doc” is available to rent on demand Friday.

— Actor David Oyelowo makes his directorial debut with “The Water Man,” a fantasy adventure about a young boy searching for a mythic figure who may have the power to help his ill mother (played by Rosario Dawson). Oyelowo told the AP that the story reminded him of ’80s classics like “The Goonies” and “Gremlins,” which, he said “have some heavier themes where kids are still involved.” It’s available to rent on demand Tuesday.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

