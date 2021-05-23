Drake, The Weeknd poised for big night at Billboard Awards

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday's show. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK – Some of the Grammys' biggest critics, who felt they've been overlooked at the famed awards show, will take center stage at another event: the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The Weeknd called out the Grammys last year when he didn't earn a single nomination for its 2021 show, despite having the year's biggest song with “Blinding Lights” and a multi-platinum, multi-hit album with “After Hours.” But at Sunday's Billboard Awards, he's the top nominee competing for an impressive 16 awards.

With 27 wins, Drake is the most decorated artist in the history of the Billboard Awards. He's up for seven honors this year and will receive the Artist of the Decade Award.

Drake has won four Grammys and The Weeknd has earned three — though they've been restricted to wins in the rap and R&B categories, instead of winning prizes like album, song or record of the year.

But the Canadian performers will battle for the top prize at the Billboard Awards — top artist — where competition includes Taylor Swift and late rappers Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

Despite dominating the charts and streaming services, Juice WRLD was also snubbed at the Grammys, held in March. Pop Smoke was restricted to a single nomination — best rap performance for the hit “Dior.” However, Swift won album of the year for a third time with “evermore.”

The Weeknd, Swift, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke will compete for top Billboard 200 album, along with Lil Baby.

For top Hot 100 song, nominees include The Weeknd's “Blinding Lights,” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's “Rockstar,” Chris Brown and Young Thug's “Go Crazy,” Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth's “I Hope,” and 24kGoldn and iann dior's “Mood.”

