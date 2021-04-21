Marvel debuts new trailer for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

"Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings" in theaters Sept. 3.

Marvel’s Phase 4 of its cinematic universe brings an unfamiliar hero with a haunted past.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Marvel Studios’ newest film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Marvel’s first Asian superhero in the universe who is the master of martial arts.

You can view the trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” below.

Along with Liu, the film will feature a nearly all-Asian cast, including comedian and internet personality Awkwafina.

According to CNN, many longtime Marvel fans may remember the mysterious Ten Rings organization that made an appearance during 2008′s “Iron Man.”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will hit theaters Sept. 3.

Ad

What are your thoughts on Marvel’s newest hero? Tell us in the comments below.