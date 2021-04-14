Janet Jackson to auction off over 1,000 items for charity in ‘iconic’ online charity auction

Janet Jackson fans may have a chance to earn a piece of her history in an “iconic” online auction.

The auction, called “Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson” will take place both live and at Beverly Hills, California. Over 1,000 of the Queen of Pop’s articles from music videos to costumes worn during her performances and personal items used will be auctioned off in honor of her birthday, People reported.

Some of the items featured in the auction include items from her “Rhythm Nation” music video back in 1990 and a tracksuit she wore as a child, according to People.

Julien’s, the host of the auction, will also sell a collector’s box set which includes a special personal video message from Jackson regarding the auction. Each set is priced between $200 and $800.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Compassion International, which rescues children from spiritual, social, and physical poverty, according to People.

The auction will take place May 14-16 online. To learn more, click here.