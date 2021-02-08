54ºF

SOCIAL: Viewers raise stadium capacity concerns at Super Bowl LV amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

A fan holds up a sign honoring heart care workers before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
HOUSTON – Many viewers took to social media Sunday to raises concerns about the attendance at Super Bowl LV amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the NFL, more than 25,000 people, including a special group of first responders, enjoyed the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The stadium seats over 65,000.

The overall sentiment on social media was that there were too many fans, seated too close together. Even as many people can be seen wearing masks.

In contrast, the league announced they displayed 30,000 cutouts of fans throughout the stadium, which may give the illusion that more people are at the game than in actuality.

Here is some of the reaction from social media:

