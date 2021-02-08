SOCIAL: Viewers raise stadium capacity concerns at Super Bowl LV amid COVID-19 pandemic

A fan holds up a sign honoring heart care workers before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HOUSTON – Many viewers took to social media Sunday to raises concerns about the attendance at Super Bowl LV amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the NFL, more than 25,000 people, including a special group of first responders, enjoyed the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The stadium seats over 65,000.

The overall sentiment on social media was that there were too many fans, seated too close together. Even as many people can be seen wearing masks.

In contrast, the league announced they displayed 30,000 cutouts of fans throughout the stadium, which may give the illusion that more people are at the game than in actuality.

Here is some of the reaction from social media:

Is the stadium filled to capacity? It looks full. I know it's historic, home team playing at home, but....I need answers #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLV — Gabrielle Gambrell (@_GiftofGab_) February 8, 2021

I don’t rly have the words to express how upset I am at the huge crowd at Super Bowl/super spreader (or even that there is a crowd at all).. soo classic this is a priority in this country while ICUs are at max capacity — Lillie (@heyitslilliemer) February 7, 2021

There are a lot fans at the Super Bowl. More than I expected to see. Sure hope we have full capacity stadiums in the fall 🤞🙏 — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) February 7, 2021

the NFL: the crowd at the Super Bowl will be limited to 22,000 socially distanced fans



the crowd at the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/LaQYIeldr6 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 7, 2021