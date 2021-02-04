Houston Texans, Texas Children’s Hospital select 4 local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans and Texas Children’s Hospital announced that they have selected four local healthcare workers to attend the Super Bowl LV as their guest in Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The healthcare heroes were selected based on their “unwavering commitment to their community throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a release.

The four workers, among other selected care workers who’ve been invited by NFL clubs, will participate in several Super Bowl LV activities at Raymond James Stadium.

According to a release, all invited guest will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination before traveling to Tampa Bay.

Those chosen to attend Super Bowl LV in celebration of their dedication include Kaitlin Hernandez, a respiratory therapist, Bhumi Patel, a registered nurse, Matthew Rivera, a registered nurse, and Dr. Matthew Pesek, a medical director for the pediatric intensive care unit at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus.

The invitation will include a roundtrip flight on United Airlines, a two-night hotel accommodation, a Texans travel kit and Super Bowl LV Draft Experience, Gameday Tailgate and a ticket to the game.