11 places in Houston for to-go deals for Super Bowl Sunday

HOUSTON – Do you want to skip cooking on Super Bowl Sunday?

With the big game less than a week away, here are 11 places in the Houston area where you can pick up dinner. These restaurants are offering special deals that can feed a hungry bunch.

Be aware, that most places, ask that you place your order in advance.

Here are the local eateries with to-go meals perfect for Super Bowl Sunday:

Downtown

The Rustic; 1836 Polk Street

For just $100, you can select up to three Rustic entrees, double queso and a whole peanut butter pie. This pack feeds up to six. Pick-up is available on Super Bowl Sunday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it’s ready to eat.

The restaurant also serves to-go margaritas by the gallon. To place your pre-order, call 832-321-7799.

Washington Avenue

The Butcher Shop; 1814 Washington Avenue

The shop has a Game Day Grub To-Go Menu, which includes an assortment of sandwich platters, hors d’oeuvres by the dozen as well as meat and cheese boards. It also offers a selection of meat cuts, including the TX Wagyu burgers and hot dogs. Orders require a 24-hour notice.

Call 832-767-4828 to place an order or online.

Katy

Craft Burger, 21945 Katy Freeway

The catering menu includes a mix-and-match pack that comes with sliders, chicken tenders or hot chicken slides for $36 and chips and queso for $12.

You can also order a gallon of frozen daiquiri or margaritas for $32 or a half gallon for $18. Carry out only.

Email Shannentune@craftburgerfoodtruck.com to place an order.

Pearland

Killen’s Barbecue, 3613 East Broadway Street

The BBQ joint is offering a Super Bowl Special, featuring a 14-16 pound brisket, loaf of bread and sauce for $120. You can also score a whole rack of Compart Duroc pork ribs for $40. Orders can be picked up from the to-go window on Super Bowl Sunday.

To pre-order, email eat@killensbarbecue.com.

Uptown

Caracol Restaurant, 2200 Post Oak Boulevard

The Mexican Coastal Kitchen offers family-style meals that can be purchased online. The menu includes ceviches, salads, enchiladas, ribs and seafood. The restaurant offers two great seafood feasts: Botana Caracol and Botana Costena.

To pre-order, visit online.

Mastro’s Restaurants, 1650 West Loop South

The high-end steakhouse is offering a steak kit for $170 available for pick up on Saturday. The “Champions” kit includes four raw 8 oz filets or four raw New York 16 oz strip, ready to bake sides and signature butter cakes. The sides include garlic mashed, creamed corn, creamed spinach and rosemary garlic sauteed mushrooms.

You can preorder online until Thursday.

Multiple Locations

Antone’s Po Boys, multiple locations

The sandwich shop offers a party platter for $55. The platters include your choice of sandwich, appetizer or side and one gallon of ice tea or lemonade. You can view the full catering menu, here.

To order, email catering@antoneshouston.com or call 832-833-9060.

The deadline to place orders is Friday. The platters are available for delivery and pickup.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, multiple locations

The barbecue pit offers several to-go packs, dubbed the Big Yellow Box. The Orginal Party Pack, priced at $110, features two pounds of pull pork, two pounds of chopped brisket, coleslaw, barbecue beans, potato salad and rolls. The Wings and Rib Pack, priced at $115, features 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw and rolls. You can also order extra meats, sides, desserts and tea for an upcharge.

You can pre-order online.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, multiple locations

The taco shop offers family meals for groups. The deal comes with a choice of two meats, two sides, chips, salsa, queso, guacamole and all the taco trimmings. It cost $35 to feed four to six people and $50 to feed six to eight people.

Call ahead to order.

Ninfa’s, multiple locations

The Mexican restaurant offers a Game Day Pack for $150. The deal includes a dozen mini chicken flautas, a dozen beef fajita sliders and a dozen chicken adobo skewer along with a pint each of red salsa, guacamole, and queso. It serves up to six people.

All orders must be placed by Friday. Pre-orders can be placed by phone at 832-658-0116 and online.

State Fare Kitchen, multiple locations

The restaurant is selling a State Fare Party Box. The pizza box, which serves four to six people for $45, features a Frito pie with Texas chili, sharp shredded cheddar, queso Blanco, onions and jalapenos, pickle dip with BBQ chips, guacamole and tortilla chips. You can add smoked wings for $16.

To pre-order, call or visit online.