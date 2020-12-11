Houston, this is your 2020 mixtape

2020 was an interesting year, to say the least.

Following a year in which the majority was spent battling the coronavirus pandemic, we asked our KPRC 2 viewers what tracks would make their 2020 mixtape, and most responded with humorously ironic songs.

What songs would be on your 2020 mixtape? Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Here are the tracks KPRC 2 viewers said would be on their 2020 mixtape:

“Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees

“What A Fool Believes” by The Doobie Brothers

“The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

“Live And Let Die” by Guns N’ Roses

“Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus

“The Hand That Feeds” by Nine Inch Nails

“Don’t Stand So Close To Me” by The Police

“Renegades Of Funk” by Rage Against The Machine

“It’s The End Of The World” by R.E.M.

“The Virus of Life” by Slipknot

“Africa” by Toto

“How Soon Is Now?” by The Smiths

“Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen

“The Last Song” by X Japan

What would be on your 2020 mixtape? Let us know what songs we missed in the comments.