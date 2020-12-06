You can rent the beach house from ‘The Undoing’ on Airbnb

Calling all avid HBO junkies, architecture enthusiasts, history buffs and unique Airbnb aficionados. Cross an item off your bucket list when you stay the night at this beach house touting a cameo in the hit show ‘The Undoing’.

The luxe beach house where Grace (played by Nicole Kidman) and her son flee when her husband (played by Hugh Grant) is accused of murdering a woman is actually a rental property on Long Island.

The house was also featured on Lena Dunham’s “Girls.”

Originally built as a Coast Guard rescue station back in 1893, the storied structure has since been retrofitted as a home and now serves as a short-term rental, and occasional film set.

Nestled on a three-acre lot, the Airbnb boasts six bedrooms, four bathrooms and accommodates up to 13 guests. Highlights include a five-story tower with panoramic views, a swimming pool, a private beach, four porches and a jungle gym.

On the vacation rental’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“Incredible, unique house with a lot of character in a spectacular location,” wrote Michael, who stayed in March 2019. “Lots of space, very cool interior furnishings and paintings, and well kept / clean. I highly recommend this house, the views and near private beach make it a true North Fork gem.”

Another lodger said the listing photos don’t do this stunning space justice.

“It’s way prettier than it looks in the pictures, and it’s one of the most charming, unique places you’ll ever stay,” wrote Chris, who stayed in June 2019. “The tower and the beach were a big hit with the kids.”

One happy camper complimented the Airbnb’s gracious host, Jesse.

“Jesse was a great host,” wrote Jonathan, who stayed in My 2018. “He was very responsive to any requests or questions. He was helpful, easy to communicate with, and made sure our stay, from start to finish, was comfortable. Jesse’s place is an ideal getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

On Airbnb, Jesse boasts the title “Superhost,” a designation reserved for Airbnb hosts considered a cut above the rest. Superhosts tote a rating of 4.8 or higher, a record of zero cancellations, and a response rate of at least a 90 percent.

The beach house currently rents for $1,085/night. For more information, visit airbnb.com.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these one-of-a-kind accommodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Peruse the gallery above to take a peek inside this stunning space.

