Couple goals: Actors Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell reflect on their experience and movies they’ve made over the past 30 years

Actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are the perfect definition of couple’s goals as they are set to debut in “Christmas Chronicles Part Two.”

In an interview with Netflix, Hawn and Russell shared that they have worked in five movies together, with “Christmas Chronicles Part Two” the latest.

Hawn and Russell met during the filming of the 1968 movie “The One and Only Genuine Original Family Band,” then reconnected during the filming of 1984′s “Swing Shift,” according to the video. Other movies include 1987′s “Overboard,” and the first “Christmas Chronicles” from 2018.

“I have worked with (Hawn) more than anyone else,” Russell told Netflix.

“Christmas Chronicles Part Two” takes place after the previous installment debuted in 2018, and it follows the story of Katie Pierce, who is a cynical teenager who reunites with Santa Claus after a troublemaker plans to cancel Christmas forever, according to IMDb.

“You know what’s great for us? Our grandchildren will see this movie and that’s a personal sort of fun thing for us,” Hawn told Netflix.

The couple have a son, Wyatt. Hawn also has two children -- Oliver and Kate -- from a previous marriage.