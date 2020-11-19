Holocaust Museum Houston to show ‘Invictus’ during drive-in movie night

HOUSTON – The Holocaust Museum Houston is hosting a drive-in movie night for the film, “Invictus.”

The movie night is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. The museum is located at 5401 Caroline St.

“We’re so excited that our first drive-in movie hosted on our campus will be about Nelson Mandela’s incredible leadership,” said HMH CEO Dr. Kelly Zúñiga.

“Invictus” tells the inspiring true story of how Nelson Mandela joined forces with the captain of South Africa’s rugby team to help unite their country.

In the film, newly-elected President Mandela knows his nation remains racially and economically divided in the wake of apartheid. Believing he can bring his people together through the universal language of sports, Mandela rallies South Africa’s underdog rugby team as they make an unlikely run for the 1995 World Cup Championship.

The film screening coincides with the run of the exhibition, “Mandela: Struggle for Freedom,” at HMH. The exhibition is on view through Jan. 3, 2021.

During the movie night, guests can also enjoy local food trucks Smok’d It Up! BBQ and Mooseum Ice Cream.

Tickets are $15 per vehicle and are available at www.hmh.org/Invictus .

Click here to watch the trailer for “Invictus.”