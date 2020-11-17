‘Tiger King’ star Dillon Passage arrested in Texas

“Tiger King” star Dillon Passage, 25, was arrested for DWI in addition to an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest in Manor, Texas, Fox 7 Austin reports.

Passage, who is the husband of Joe Exotic, was arrested and taken to the Travis County Jail on November 15, according to the report.

According to Fox 7, Manor police identified Passage as the driver of a black 2020 Dodge Challenger that was stopped on the shoulder of Highway 290 without its tail-lights on at about 1:30 a.m.

Police say Passage, when asked, said that he believed he was in Belton, which is more than 50 miles north of where he was stopped, Fox 7 reports.

Passage underwent a field sobriety test which results determined the driver was intoxicated, according to the report.

Passage was arrested for DWI in addition to an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest. He was taken to the Travis County Jail.

Fox 7 reports he is being held on a $3,000 bond.