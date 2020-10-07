‘Selena: The Series’ to stream on Netflix in December

HOUSTON – “The Queen of Tejano” is getting a new series adaptation on Netflix.

Netflix announced “Selena The Series” will make its debut just in time for the holidays, which will be a coming-of-age adaptation of Selena Quintanilla’s life, whose life was cut short in 1995 when she was killed by the president of her fan club.

A teaser trailer dropped Tuesday afternoon which shows Selena performing at a show singing one of her all-time hits “Como La Flor” with the tagline, “Every legend begins with a dream.”

According to the show’s official page on Netflix, “Selena The Series” is a story about a young Mexican-American Tejano singer whose parents make tough decisions to hold on to her love of music.

CNN reported that Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, is among the executive producers of the show.

The show comes 23 years after the theatrical release of “Selena,” starring Jennifer Lopez.

The series is set to stream on Dec. 4.