Lana Del Rey criticized after wearing mesh-like mask at fan meet-and-greet

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Lana Del Rey arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
Singer Lana Del Rey is facing backlash on social media after wearing what appears to be a face mask made of mesh-like material during a recent meet-and-greet with fans in Los Angeles, Fox 11 reports.

Del Rey held a book signing for her poetry book “Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass” at a Barnes & Noble located at Los Angeles’ shopping center The Grove.

During the event, the singer sported a bedazzled mask which appears to be made of mesh-like or net material.

Impromptu signing

Fox 11 reports it is not clear whether her mask features transparent material under the mesh design that would serve as a barrier.

The singer’s fashion choice angered many fans as her stylish mask appeared to not offer any protection, risking COVID-19 exposure.

Additionally, mesh-like masks are associated with a protest against the wearing of face coverings.

