Lana Del Rey criticized after wearing mesh-like mask at fan meet-and-greet

Singer Lana Del Rey is facing backlash on social media after wearing what appears to be a face mask made of mesh-like material during a recent meet-and-greet with fans in Los Angeles, Fox 11 reports.

Del Rey held a book signing for her poetry book “Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass” at a Barnes & Noble located at Los Angeles’ shopping center The Grove.

During the event, the singer sported a bedazzled mask which appears to be made of mesh-like or net material.

Fox 11 reports it is not clear whether her mask features transparent material under the mesh design that would serve as a barrier.

The singer’s fashion choice angered many fans as her stylish mask appeared to not offer any protection, risking COVID-19 exposure.

I love Lana Del Rey, I always have and I (likely) always will. Her music has been with me during every high and low of my life, and I’m thankful that she shares her music with us.



But that doesn’t mean I support everything she does. She knows better than to wear a mesh mask… — Marquis (@MarquisAndLana) October 3, 2020

Additionally, mesh-like masks are associated with a protest against the wearing of face coverings.

