Where to watch the ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot premiering this November

HOUSTON – Hey, hey, hey! The much-anticipated ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot finally has a premiere date.

The 90′s TV show will premiere its first episode on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will stream the new reboot. A teaser trailer dropped on Tuesday, which features a refreshed look of Bayside High, the setting of the show.

According to the show’s description, Mark Paul Gosselaar will reprise the role of Zack, who now is the governor of California, making risky moves to move students from underfunded schools to well-funded schools, including Bayside High.

Another trailer was dropped back in August, featuring Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, as Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez as Slater, reprising their roles on the show.

See the full trailer below:

Will you be watching when it drops? What do you think about rebooting shows? Tell us in the comments below!