Houston native Megan Thee Stallion set to perform on ‘SNL’ season premiere

HOUSTON – Megan Thee Stallion is hitting the ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage for the iconic show’s 46th season premiere.

Chris Rock will serve as the host. The show is scheduled for Oct. 3.

The Houston rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, will make her ‘SNL’ musical guest debut, touting several hits including ‘WAP,’ featuring Cardi B, and three-time platinum single, “Savage.”

She recently dropped her latest album “Suga,” which has garnered more than 900 million steams to date.

Megan Thee Stallion was also named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine for using her platform to speak on racial injustice and empower women.

Do you think Megan and Cardi B will perform “WAP” in a surprise performance? Let us know what you think in the comments.