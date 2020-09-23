’Star Wars’ vs ‘Star Trek’ rivalry continues as Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart face-off in new Uber Eats commercial series

HOUSTON – Luke Skywalker and Captain Jean-Luc Picard have been pinned against each other once again, but this time it isn’t by “Star Wars” or “Star Trek” fans.

In a new commercial for Uber Eats, a food delivery app, Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart go head-to-head to settle what’s for dinner.

The advertisement is a part of a series titled “Tonight I’ll be eating..."

The pair face-off in three commercials for Uber Eats, reigniting the ‘Star Wars’ vs ‘Star Trek’ rivalry.

Take a look at the commercials: