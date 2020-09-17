Rapper Travis Scott fined for holding event outside McDonald’s in California

DOWNEY, Ca. – The success of rapper Travis Scott’s “Cactus Jack” collaboration with McDonald’s has caused so much excitement to the point that the Missouri City native is paying for it.

The rapper planned to surprise McDonald’s customers and employees in Downey, California, on Sept. 8 but fans caught wind of the event ahead of time and crowded the area.

Travis Scott pulls up to a Downey CA McDonald’s 🍔🍟🌵🔥 pic.twitter.com/IaDS0x8Mu3 — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) September 8, 2020

Travis Scott pulled up to the oldest McDonalds in Downey, CA for the release of his burger. 🍔🍟🌵 pic.twitter.com/LPvkA2FSk8 — bananaman (@bananaman555555) September 8, 2020

Police said units were dispatched in response to the large crowd that was gathered in front of the McDonald’s. Officers said they were concerned about traffic and pedestrian safety. No injuries were reported.

The Downey Police Department spoke out on Twitter, saying Scott’s appearance wasn’t approved or permitted by the City of Downey. According to TMZ, the rapper and McDonald’s were fined $200 each.

Today’s Travis Scott appearance at McDonald’s was neither approved nor permitted by the City of Downey. DPD units were dispatched in response to a large crowd gathered and focused on traffic and pedestrian safety concerns until the crowd dispersed. No injuries were reported. — Downey Police (@DowneyPolice) September 8, 2020

Scott’s “Cactus Jack” meal consists of the rapper’s three McDonald’s favorites for $6-- a Quarter Pounder with cheese stacked with bacon and lettuce, fries with BBQ sauce, and Sprite in a classic McDonald’s cup.