Lagoonfest at Texas City’s Lago Mar extended through end of September

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Summer Lagoonfest at Lago Mar in Texas City has been extended until the end of September.

The summer celebration at the largest Crystal Lagoons amenity in Texas was set to end Sept. 13, but has now been extended until Sept. 27.

The resort features more than a mile of manmade shoreline, according to the company. The lagoon is deepest at 10 feet where some watercraft can navigate the water, according to the company. Swimming areas are between 3 and 4 feet deep.

Capacity is reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic, and tickets are required. The company recommends you secure your tickets in advance.

For more information, go to summerlagoonfest.com.