Fan of Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight? Here is how you can stream their upcoming Verzuz battle for free

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE PHOTO: LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Singers Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle pose in the press room at the 2007 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
FILE PHOTO: LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Singers Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle pose in the press room at the 2007 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (2007 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Verzuz battle is for the soulful souls.

The upcoming musical showcase will feature Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle, the brand announced Tuesday on social media.

“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair,” the caption reads.

Knight will sing her hits like “I Don’t Want to Know,” “Double or Nothing” and “Neither One of Us,” which she performed with her group Gladys Knight & The Pips. LaBelle will select from songs like “On My Own,” “If Only You Knew,” “Lady Marmalade,” and “New Attitude.”

The two have collaborated on a number of songs, including the Grammy-nominated 1991 song “Superwoman” with Dionne Warwick.

In past battles, artists played about 10 songs each while fans sang and danced along virtually.

The battle is set for Sunday at 7 p.m. CT at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

To stream the battle, you have three options: stream it live on Verzuz’s Instagram, Apple Music or Apple TV.

The last battle featuring Brandy and Monica broke records with 6 million views in total across platforms on Sept. 1, the brand announced.

Music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created the “Verzuz” series to entertain fans stuck indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

