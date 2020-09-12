HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop’ is back starting Oct. 15

Despite their divorce, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are back to snatching up old homes and flipping them for a profit.

Fifteen new episodes of their hit TV show “Flip or Flop” will begin airing on HGTV, starting Oct. 15.

The show will also touch on the challenges the couple face while they co-parent their two children.

According to HGTV, the season premiere will feature Tarek and Christina buying a small, two-bedroom home. They will change the landscaping, build a large kitchen and install a tile wall in the bathroom.

If you can’t wait until Oct. 15 to see the real estate experts back in business, you can catch their solo shows in September. The season finale of Anstead’s solo series will air Sept. 10. El Moussa will be featured in four new episodes of his solo show starting Sept. 17.