Ready to watch your fall favorites? Rooftop Cinema Club’s lineup features ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Ghostbusters’ and more

HOUSTON – Rooftop Cinema Club is bringing in the fall drive-in season with comic book heroes, Halloween favorites, romance films and more.

The new fall lineup opens Sept. 21 with “The Princess Bride” and “Love & Basketball” as moviegoers can expect a double-feature schedule each night of the week starting from 7:30 p.m. for the first film and from 10 p.m. for the second.

Guests can also continue enjoying Rooftop’s popular $5 “Community Screenings” every Sunday where 100% of the proceeds are donated directly to the Houston Food Bank and the Black Lives Matter organization.

Tickets are only $28 or $35 per vehicle regardless of occupancy, depending on seating preference. For a late-night-date-night Sunday through Thursday, the venue offers $20-per-vehicle tickets (for 2 people) for all 10-11 p.m. screenings.

Doors open one hour prior to all 7:30-8 p.m. screenings and 30 minutes prior to the 10-11 p.m. screenings. Guests are encouraged to arrive early as parking spaces will be assigned for each section on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Below is a list of the fall screenings, so mark your calendar:

September 21- The Princess Bride, Love & Basketball

September 22- Dazed and Confused, Love Jones

September 23- The High Note (Indie Night), The King of Staten Island (Indie Night)

September 24- Wreck It Ralph, Queen and Slim

September 25- Guardians of The Galaxy (National Comic Book Day), Batman Returns (National Comic Book Day)

September 26- Jurassic Park, 50 First Dates

September 27- Tangled, The Fifth Element (Community Screening)

September 28- The Princess Diaries, Cruel Intentions

September 29- B*A*P*S, Poetic Justice

September 30- The Sandlot, Hitch

October 1- Pretty Woman, Baby Driver

October 2- Hotel Transylvania (Spooky Season Kick-Off through Oct. 4), Lost Boys

October 3- Hocus Pocus, Relic

October 4- Ghostbusters, Death Becomes Her (Community Screening)

