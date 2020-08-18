‘Be Someone’ Birkin bag: See the luxe gift Cardi B gave Megan Thee Stallion to honor Houston roots

HOUSTON – Cardi B and Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion are two of the most iconic rappers in the business right now and with the release of their new collaboration, “WAP,” they’ve taken the interwebs by storm.

The song, that premiered on Aug. 6, already has more than 101 million views on YouTube and has quickly become the latest dance trend to take TikTok by storm.

The two artists also clearly have a great friendship because Monday night, Megan Thee Stallion shared a video of a beautiful, custom-made gift given to her by Cardi B.

The world knows that Cardi B loves her Birkin bags — the expensive luxury Hermès bags that retail between $11,000 and $2.4 million. She even dumbfounded the internet when she and husband Offset gave their 2-year-old daughter Kulture a Birkin bag for her birthday.

Well this time, it was Megan Thee Stallion who was on the receiving end of one of Cardi B’s luxurious gifts. But it wasn’t just any old Birkin bag.

Megan Thee Stallion shared a video of herself taking the bag out of a classic orange Hermès box. On one side, the orange bag was emblazoned with an image of the rapper in a white tiger-striped leotard standing next to a white tiger, which was a featured scene in the rappers’ new music video.

On the other side, Cardi B saluted Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston roots with a beautiful watercolor-like painting of the city’s iconic “Be Someone” sign.

Cardi B even left her fellow artist a sweet, hidden message on the bottom of the bag.

“Thank you Meg, really appreciate you! Cardi B 2020″

Megan Thee Stallion posted a video and pictures of the bag on Instagram with the caption, “My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something 😭😭😭😭 not the birkinnnnnnnn 😭😭😭 thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 I wonder what I’m gonna get her 😈😈😈 @iamcardib”

Warning: video contains explicit language.

What do you think of the custom bag? Would you want it?