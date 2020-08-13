AMC Theatres welcome back movie-goers with $0.15 shows

HOUSTON – AMC Theatres are giving the ultimate “welcome-back” with an offer everyone can afford.

To celebrate the return of movies in the Houston area and to celebrate AMC’s 100th anniversary, guests can enjoy a movie at a low price: just $0.15 (plus sales sax).

The following theatres in the Houston market are reopening to movie-goers starting Thursday, August 20:

AMC Katy Mills 20

AMC Willowbrook 24

AMC Deerbrook 24

AMC Studio 30 - Hou

AMC First Colony 24

AMC Gulf Pointe 30

AMC Spring 10

AMC Fountains 18

For more information on how AMC is preparing to keep theaters clean and safe for guests during this time, click here.