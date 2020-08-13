AMC Theatres welcome back movie-goers with $0.15 shows

HOUSTON – AMC Theatres are giving the ultimate “welcome-back” with an offer everyone can afford.
To celebrate the return of movies in the Houston area and to celebrate AMC’s 100th anniversary, guests can enjoy a movie at a low price: just $0.15 (plus sales sax).
The following theatres in the Houston market are reopening to movie-goers starting Thursday, August 20:
- AMC Katy Mills 20
- AMC Willowbrook 24
- AMC Deerbrook 24
- AMC Studio 30 - Hou
- AMC First Colony 24
- AMC Gulf Pointe 30
- AMC Spring 10
- AMC Fountains 18
For more information on how AMC is preparing to keep theaters clean and safe for guests during this time, click here.