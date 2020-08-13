82ºF

AMC Theatres welcome back movie-goers with $0.15 shows

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
HOUSTON – AMC Theatres are giving the ultimate “welcome-back” with an offer everyone can afford.

To celebrate the return of movies in the Houston area and to celebrate AMC’s 100th anniversary, guests can enjoy a movie at a low price: just $0.15 (plus sales sax).

The following theatres in the Houston market are reopening to movie-goers starting Thursday, August 20:

  • AMC Katy Mills 20
  • AMC Willowbrook 24
  • AMC Deerbrook 24
  • AMC Studio 30 - Hou
  • AMC First Colony 24
  • AMC Gulf Pointe 30
  • AMC Spring 10
  • AMC Fountains 18

For more information on how AMC is preparing to keep theaters clean and safe for guests during this time, click here.

