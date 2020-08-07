Nothing new to watch on Netflix? Think again

At this point in 2020, you’re probably thinking that you’ve watched every movie, TV show and documentary on Netflix.

We were all inside, social distancing for months, so obviously, there was noting better to do than hunker down and catch up on everything available to stream.

(And with several streaming services -- Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, to name a few -- there was SO much to see).

But now it’s summer, and we have more options. Most of the country can now socially distance outside, so it’s possible that you might have missed some new content while you were enjoying the great outdoors.

So, the next time it rains and you’re stuck inside, here are some shows, docs and movies that you’ll love.

‘The Baby-Sitters Club'

If you loved Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” that came out this spring, then this 2020 adaptation of the popular book series “The Baby-Sitters Club” is perfect for you. And if you were obsessed with the books back in the day, then you will definitely love this new series. It’s heartwarming, funny, and stars Alicia Silverstone. What more could you want?

‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’

Yes, that’s right, Zac Efron has his own documentary, and it’s actually kind of good.

Efron travels with world with a wellness coach and talks about how he can change his life in positive ways. Is it all a bunch of baloney? Probably. Is Zac Efron nice to look at? Absolutely. And at the end of the day, sometimes that’s enough.

‘Cursed’

If “Game of Thrones” has left a whole in your heart, then maybe “Cursed” will give you what you need. It’s a fantasy retelling of Arthurian legend that follows a teenage sorceress who is on a mission to save the world.

‘The Last Dance’

This ESPN documentary series about Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls captivated America when it premiered at the beginning of the pandemic. In case you missed it, didn’t have access (or now you just want to relive all the magic again) you can finally watch it on Netflix.

Some sports are back, at least for now, but “The Last Dance” will remind you why you love the game so much in the first place.

‘The Umbrella Academy’

The second season of “The Umbrella Academy” dropped on Netflix last month, and fans of the show can’t get enough.

The show follows a group of superhero-adopted siblings who reunite to solve the mystery behind their father’s sudden death. If you’re a fan of superhero movies, then this will be perfect for you.

‘Floor Is Lava’

Look, we’re not sure why “Floor Is Lave” is so entertaining, but for some unexplainable reason, it just is. As the title suggests, adults play the game that you probably played growing up where the floor is lava and you have to jump around on couches, pillows and anything else laying around the house. It’s so stupid but so funny. Perfect to have on in the background if you’re not wanting to pay attention too much.

‘Disclosure’

If you’re looking for a good documentary to blow your mind and challenge the way you think, then “Disclosure” will do just that. The doc gives an in-depth look at how Hollywood and media has portrayed and treated trans people. From trans actors not getting cast in movies and TV shows to play trans characters (in favor of cis gender people), to facing waves of transphobia from people in the industry, there’s a lot to see in order to open your eyes to the issue.

The best part about the doc is that you’re getting educated on things that you might not have thought about.

What will you start with first?