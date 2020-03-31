5 songs by Selena that we’ll never stop loving

Today marks 25 years since the murder of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano.

Selena is known for revolutionizing the Spanish music industry. The singer, born and raised in Texas, is one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers and paved the way for many Latin females pursuing musical careers.

On an anniversary that is somber, we can’t help but celebrate the legacy of Selena and blast her legendary music.

Here are five songs by the Queen of Tejano that we’ll never stop loving:

Amor Prohibido

Amor Prohibido is a timeless hit. It is the most streamed song by Selena on Spotify and is the singer’s second-highest charting song on Billboard.

Baila Esta Cumbia

Have you ever attended a quinceanera and not heard this song? Baila Esta Cumbia is a Selena staple.

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

A classic that we haven’t gotten out of our heads since its 1994 release.

Como La Flor

In 1995, Selena ended her last concert, which took place at the Houston Astrodome, with Como La Flor. Recently, the song has become popular for performers to cover at Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. In the past two years, the song has been performed by Kacey Musgraves and Becky G.

Dreaming Of You

A song that means a lot to many fans as it was released more than four months since the singer died. Dreaming Of You is the only song by Selena to chart at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.