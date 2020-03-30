'American Idol': Ryan Seacrest Shares Hopeful Message About 'Healing' Power of Music Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

American Idolbegan a little differently than usual on Sunday, with a special message from host Ryan Seacrest regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"Good evening, America," Seacrest shared in the video, which appeared to be shot on a camera phone, possibly from his self-isolation. "As we enter another week of staying home, we hope that you and yours are safe and well."

"You know, they say music, during challenging times, can be universally healing," Seacrest continued. "And tonight, we hope the music we bring you can do just that and provide a little escape for your family as you get together."

Before introducing the episode, Seacrest explained the Hawaii-set showcase of the season's Top 40 was "shot back in January, so enjoy the music."

It was clear that Idol would have to address the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to the temporary suspension of production on the current season of the show. This may mean that live episodes -- and thus this season's winner -- won't be determined for some time to come, once the outbreak has subsided and TV productions begin again.

It was also stressed throughout the episode, via an on-screen graphic, that the show was "previously recorded." The repeated reminder is likely due to the fact that the episode took place at Disney's Aulani resort -- which has since been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Idol Twitter account also mentioned how the episode had been previously recorded when they shared a gif of all the judges group hugging.

Katy Perry made a similar remark herself two weeks ago when sharing a clip from an episode that showed all the judges huddled together on the front of a yacht, recreating a scene from Titanic.

"This was before the 6 foot social distance rule," Perry wrote in the caption. "Sometimes I wish that always applied between @lukebryanonline @lionelrichie and I."

This was before the 6 foot social distance rule...sometimes I wish that always applied between @lukebryanonline @lionelrichie and I 😂 #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/W3CVRgmvYR — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 16, 2020

On Sunday, Perry also addressed being in quarantine with a pair of snapshots -- the first showing her in Hawaii, in full hair and makeup, while filming Sunday's episode of Idol, and the seconding revealing her make-up free look from her bed, wrapped up in a bathrobe.

"Pre-quarantine ➡️ mid-quarantine," Perry captioned the photos. "Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February."

American Idol is one of many productions that have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. A number of musical acts have canceled or postponed their shows and tours, including The Rolling Stones, Mandy Moore, the Foo Fighters and Elton John. In addition, a slew of shows and movies have halted production due to the outbreak as well.

Check out the video below to hear more on how the pandemic has impacted the entertainment industry worldwide.

