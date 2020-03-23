Why people are relating Disney’s ‘Tangled’ to the coronavirus pandemic

If you haven’t already re-watched Disney’s “Tangled” during your quarantine, it might be a good one to add to your list.

As many people are staying home to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus, they’re passing the time watching movies on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

Over the weekend, “What was the name of the kingdom in ‘Tangled?’” became the most Googled question.

Many discovered that the kingdom that Rapunzel was born in and kept away from by Mother Grothel is called “Corona.”

someone tweeted that Rapunzel (Tangled, 2010) was actually locked in the tower for 18 years and the kingdom she's been living was--I kid you not-- Corona. Googled it, and boom. pic.twitter.com/nVNy1rWa25 — C (@cstmariaa) March 17, 2020

I'm watching Tangled and I can't believe Rapunzel practiced social distancing in a tower away from the village of Corona. I just— pic.twitter.com/WfZJl6PNVn — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 18, 2020

As more people have recently watched the movie, they have made strangely relatable discoveries.

The lyrics to “When Will My Life Begin,” the first song featured in the film, reveal Rapunzel’s daily schedule as she’s locked in a tower for 18 years.

From the queen of quarantine, here’s a shortlist of things to keep you busy through the day:

THINGS YOU CAN DO IN QUARANTINE:

-chores

-sweep till the floor's all clean

-polish

-wax

-do laundry

-mop & shine up

-sweep again and by then it's like 7:15

-read a book or maybe 2 or 3

-add a few new paintings to my gallery

-play guitar

-knit

-cook

-wonder when will my life begin — Cassie | Jaime grief account (@CassK9) March 15, 2020

Some are seeing the plot of the movie as a prediction of what’s to come, the end of quarantine and hopefully true love.