Why people are relating Disney’s ‘Tangled’ to the coronavirus pandemic

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

People on Twitter realizes the many similarities of Disney's "Tangled" and their current self-quarantine due to the new coronavirus, prompting "What was the name of the kingdom in 'Tangled?'" to be the most Googled question over the weekend of March 20 - 22, 2020.
If you haven’t already re-watched Disney’s “Tangled” during your quarantine, it might be a good one to add to your list.

As many people are staying home to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus, they’re passing the time watching movies on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

Over the weekend, “What was the name of the kingdom in ‘Tangled?’” became the most Googled question.

Many discovered that the kingdom that Rapunzel was born in and kept away from by Mother Grothel is called “Corona.”

As more people have recently watched the movie, they have made strangely relatable discoveries.

The lyrics to “When Will My Life Begin,” the first song featured in the film, reveal Rapunzel’s daily schedule as she’s locked in a tower for 18 years.

From the queen of quarantine, here’s a shortlist of things to keep you busy through the day:

Some are seeing the plot of the movie as a prediction of what’s to come, the end of quarantine and hopefully true love.

