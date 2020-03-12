‘Parks and Rec’ Star Nick Offerman Reveals How Ron Swanson Would Handle Coronavirus

As long as he stocked up on breakfast foods, Ron Swanson would be doing just fine amid the coronavirus outbreak. Actor Nick Offerman appeared on Wednesday night's Late Night With Seth Meyers where he opened up about how his iconic Parks and Recreation character would be handling the recent panic surrounding the virus.

"I don't think he would necessarily notice," Offerman quipped of his technology-phobic character. "But if he did, Leslie [Knope, played by Amy Poehler] would probably send him a missive or some sort of message and he'd just take his family to one of his cabins in the woods where he was heading anyway and they would just enjoy some fishing and some items from his garden until things blew over."

Of the survivalist, Offerman added, "When the s**t goes down, Ron is all set up."

Offerman's Ron Swanson remarks come as a meme is circulating the Internet surrounding how the comedy series The Office would handle the coronavirus. It has turned into a Reddit thread where fans of the popular series add to the plot.

"Michael ignores the 'work from home' memo because he thinks that everyone should be together at a time like this," it reads, referencing boss Michael Scott, played by Steve Carrell.

"Dwight acts completely normal and claims genetic immunity. Angela wears a hazmat suit. Kevin says that he's had it for weeks and feels fine," another part of the tweet reads.

There are currently more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus in the United States. The spread of the illness has caused large-scale events to be cancelled or postponed, including Coachella, SXSW, and NBA games.

