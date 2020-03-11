Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returning to 'The View': 'Not Again'

Rosie O'Donnell is making her opinion clear. Following Elisabeth Hasselbeck's appearance on Wednesday's episode of The View, O'Donnell took to Twitter to express her displeasure at her former co-worker's return to the morning show.

"oh dear god -- not again -- enough with her," O'Donnell wrote in response to a tweet that read, "Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to The View and sparks clash by praising Trump’s coronavirus response."

O'Donnell and Hasselbeck co-hosted The View during the show's 10th season from 2006 to 2007.

During Hasselbeck's Wednesday appearance on The View, she drew criticism from Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin for praising President Donald Trump's "strong leadership" in the wake of the coronavirus. Hasselbeck pointed to Trump's proposal to extend the tax deadline as an example, while Hostin countered with the fact that many people don't have paid leave.

oh dear god - not again - enough with her — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 11, 2020

Hasselbeck is no stranger to clashing opinions on The View. She and O'Donnell have been in the midst of a feud since their blowout, on-air fight in May 2007 over the Iraq War.

Then, in 2014, Hasselbeck bashed O'Donnell's return to The View, telling Fox & Friends that she "spit in the face of our military, spit in the face of her own network and really in the face of a person who stood by her and had civilized debates for the time that she was there."

The feud reignited last year after O'Donnell said that she had "a little bit of a crush" on Hasselbeck during their time together on the morning show. O'Donnell made the comment in Ramin Setoodeh's book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, joking that there were "underlying lesbian tones on both parts," but saying her crush was completely nonsexual.

Shortly after the comments were made public, Hasselbeck told Fox & Friendsthat O'Donnell's remarks were "disturbing," adding that she "immediately started praying" after hearing them.

"It's crazy. She was so afraid of the concept of a lesbian having a crush on her that she had to go directly to Jesus, do not pass go, do not collect $200," O'Donnell said on Instagram Live in response.

Hasselbeck filled the role of a conservative panelist during her tenure on The View, which is something that Meghan McCain currently does. When ET spoke with McCain last year, she praised Hasselbeck for her strength and determination while on the show.

"I try to just remind myself that I'm representing 50 percent of the country. I'm representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair, and it's really important," she said. "I also try to think of, as cheesy as it sounds, what Elisabeth Hasselbeck used to mean to me when I was young."

"I used to watch The View in college and she was really such an icon for young Republican women and I hope I'm giving that to anyone that's watching," McCain added. "I know there's people in the middle of the country that feel like they're really happy that someone is representing them."

Watch the video below for more on The View.

