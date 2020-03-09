'9-1-1: Lone Star' Finale: Watch the 126 Go Up Against a Solar Storm... Seriously (Exclusive)

The 9-1-1: Lone Star crew faces its biggest emergency yet: a... solar storm?

In Monday's two-hour season finale, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the 126 crew are forced to contend with a rare disturbance on the sun that has caused much of Texas to go haywire. So when 9-1-1 operator Grace (Sierra McClain) points them to the latest emergency -- an upside-down AirMed plane sitting dangerously on active power lines -- they're faced with an unusual rescue mission.

To make matters worse, there's a man inside the plane who's gravely ill and in desperate need of a liver transplant. Yeah, not exactly a great situation.

But it's Owen and his team, so surely they'll hatch a successful plan to get all three souls safely to the ground amid a dangerous solar storm... right? Watch ET's exclusive clip below.

As the 9-1-1 spinoff closes out its freshman season, Owen and the 126 tend to a gender reveal party gone wrong and rescue a father and son trapped in a cave during a spelunking excursion. On a personal level, Owen helps his son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), figure out his path following his near-death experience, Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace aid Judd’s aging father (Barry Corbin) and Michelle (Liv Tyler) learns the full truth about her missing sister, Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca).

Recently, ET spoke with Rubinstein, where he teased a dramatic shift in the show's central father-son relationship.

"I'm just excited for people to see the journey that T.K. goes through towards the end of the season. And, most importantly, the journey that T.K. goes through with his dad," Rubinstein said in February. "I think the end of the season will end on a really interesting [note] and... I can't say much, but it's definitely going to be big for T.K. and Owen. I can't wait to see the journey that we've went through and the ups and downs that they've faced throughout 10 episodes. I have a feeling people will not be disappointed."

The two-hour season finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

