'Grey's Anatomy': Alex Karev's Jaw-Dropping Ending Draws Passionate Fan Reactions

Grey's Anatomy gave Alex Karev an ending no one saw coming.

On Thursday's special farewell episode, one of the last original Grey's characters was sent off in stunning fashion, when it was revealed in letters Alex wrote to Meredith, Jo, Bailey and Webber that he reunited with his former flame, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and that they were raising their two young children together on a farm in Kansas. The shocking revelation left many fans with their jaws on the floor, surprised that Alex would abandon his marriage to his wife, Jo, and return to a relationship that had seemingly been dead for 10 seasons.

It was a gut-wrenching farewell to Alex, who grew to become a beloved staple on Grey's, asJustin Chambers did not return to film new footage for his goodbye episode. Instead, ET can confirm that he provided new voiceovers as he read Alex's personal letters to Meredith, Jo, Webber and Bailey in the latest hour, titled "Leave a Light On."

So, how did fans react to Alex's wrap-up? Let's just say Thursday's surprising ending inspired dozens of passionate responses from fans. Some were visibly unhappy with how Alex threw away his marriage to Jo in a written letter, while others expressed anger and grief over how his story ended. Some couldn't contain their excitement over how Alex and Izzie's relationship, after all these years (the last time Izzie was seen on Grey's was midway through season six), turned out to be endgame. Perhaps patience is a virtue.

Below are some of the best reactions from fans on social media.

Katherine Heigl watching tonight’s episode to see the tribute she never got 9 years ago.#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/PN2JmkWZ3y — em. (@emilygriffy) March 6, 2020

Do I think this reunion makes sense? No

Do I care? Fuck no



I got my Alex and Izzie endgame! 🥰



#GreysAnatomy16 #Izzex pic.twitter.com/gdIFu0FzvT — Mimi (@Mimi_088) March 6, 2020

Izzie and Alex have survived:

- Ex's deaths

- Cancer

- Divorce

- Marriage to other people

- Their own foolishness and inmaturity

An ICONIC ship whose happy ending was long overdue ❤#GreysAnatomy16 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/FgYc96ApUX — Izzex is Endgame ❤ (@Serendipity261) March 6, 2020

They killed alll my other ships I will take this win idc idc Jo who? Alwx and Izzie was my forever ship #GreysAnatomy16 pic.twitter.com/neSxEzOI3w — Lameron Stan account (@Gyllenhaalic15) March 6, 2020

me: THEY BETTER NOT KILL ALEX OFF, I SWEAR



me this week: .......they should’ve just killed him off.....#greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/DRlD10cx7w — erielle tolentino (@elle_tolentino) March 6, 2020

Remember when we all used to joke about how Alex would leave Jo for Izzie and find out she had his kids? Well, jokes on us now. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/AkEXU3B9dy — Carrie McKenna (@carriemmckenna) March 6, 2020

me finding out that alex karev abandoned his WIFE and his PERSON for izzie FUCKING stevens... #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/uGNYHnXCvi — Matt Clipp (@MattClipp016) March 6, 2020

I get that “maybe” Izzie was the love of Alex life... but Jo DOES NOT deserve this!! They were doing great!! Alex just leaving like that doesn’t make ANY sense #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/bqD9F0yVFc — 𝓐🥀🖤 (@kimssgreen) March 6, 2020

KAREV IS WITH IZZIE ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!? #GreysAnatomy16 pic.twitter.com/58W1c2NLgU — Emily Rose (@EmAndEmz7) March 6, 2020

George O’Malley watching Karev and Izzy get back together from Heaven. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/NKROHCwEC9 — Ms. Scarlett Vanderbelt (@SHAYSrebellionn) March 6, 2020

everyone right now when Alex said he’s back with Izzie: #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/LIgmXE4LGL — Carrie McKenna (@carriemmckenna) March 6, 2020

I’d honestly rather have Alex Karev die THAN have #GreysAnatomy ruin 16 seasons of character development to have him ghost everyone, and leave his wife for IZZY FUCKING STEVENS. — Madison H (@murlzz) March 6, 2020

Are you serious? Who decided that this was a good ending for Alex? I’m done. I’m hurt. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/VZOqGctJlU — v (@vanessacooksonn) March 6, 2020

Alex Karev, who has had an incredible character arc over 16 seasons of #greysanatomy, beloved by fans, is doing VOICEOVER of letters like op sorry not coming back live in Kansas now with my ex wife and secret children, Ok bye bye now. & we are supposed to say SOUNDS GOOD? NO!!! — Kelly Miller (@kellymiller405) March 6, 2020

If you are going to ghost a character's development don't spend forty freakin' minutes on it. But you gotta admit Izzie and Alex babies would be cute. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/RnyAq4YdmF — Cranky D (@ALittleUnseemly) March 6, 2020

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Grey's Anatomy' Team Reacts to Justin Chambers' Farewell Episode: 'We Will Miss Him Terribly'

'Grey's Anatomy' Wraps Up Alex Karev's Story With a Shocking Ending

'Grey's Anatomy' Says Goodbye to Alex Karev: Watch Emotional Trailer

'Grey's Anatomy' Boss Addresses Justin Chambers' Exit for First Time: We Will Give Fans 'Clarity'