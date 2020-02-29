Kylie Jenner Shares Old Photos of Herself Cozying Up to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is feeling nostalgic.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted three photos of herself cozying up to her ex, Travis Scott, on her Instagram Story, making people wonder if they are back together. The pics are from 2017 when the pair attended the Houston Rockets' Western Conference Quarterfinals, and ignited dating rumors.

"It's a mood," Jenner captioned the shots, which shows her admiring her daughter, Stormi's, father. Jenner and Scott split in October after more than two years together. However, the two have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship over recent months.

The post comes days after the 22-year-old makeup mogul shared a photo of herself on a private plane, sporting Scott's new Nike SB Dunk low-top sneakers, which haven't been released yet. "Brb baby," she captioned the stylish pic.

Earlier this month, the reality star and rapper were spotted together at a glitzy Los Angeles event, with a source telling ET the pair are "in love." "Last night, they spent time together at the Vanity Fair after-party, while also hanging out with Jenner’s family,” the source said at the time.

“Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age,” the source explained. “The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so they are better now than ever."

Scott recently gushed that he would “always” love Jenner during an interview with XXL Magazine.

"I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will,” he said. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

See more on Jenner and Scott below.

