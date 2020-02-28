Dixie Chicks Announce Release Date for First Single 'Gaslighter' in Over a Decade

The Dixie Chicks are back!

The country trio -- composed of Martie Maguire, Emily Robison and Natalie Maines -- announced on Friday that their upcoming single, "Gaslighter," will be released next week on March 4.

"3.4.20 #GASLIGHTER," the band wrote on their social media, alongside a 10-second teaser of the song and the definition of gaslighter: "A psychological manipulator who seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or in members of a group, making them question their own memory, perception or sanity."

The single marks the Dixie Chicks' comeback song, and their first since 2007's "The Neighbor" was released in support of their documentary, Dixie Chicks: Shut Up and Sing.

Maines had been teasing "Gaslighter" and its music video since Feb. 15, when she posted a group pic on her Instagram. "#Gaslighter #musicvideo #dcx2020 @dixie_chicks #aroundthecorner," she captioned the shot.

In the days and weeks that followed, she kept teasing the video.

On Feb. 17, Maines posted a minute-long clip of the song and video, which featured a contortionist in front of a green screen.

Dixie Chicks' last album, Taking the Long Way, was released in 2006. The LP garnered them five GRAMMY Awards. The singers -- known for expressing their political views -- then went on an extended hiatus, before announcing in 2013 their first full-length tour since 2007.

The singers were also featured on Taylor Swift's song "Soon You'll Get Better," from her seventh studio album, Lover. In Swift's documentary, Miss Americana, the 30-year-old singer touched on why it was important to speak out politically despite some objections from her team and family -- bringing up how the Dixie Chicks were exiled after Maines' comment against then-President George W. Bush.

"Every time I didn’t speak up about politics as a young person, I was applauded for it. It was wild. I said, ‘I’m a 22-year-old girl — people don’t want to hear what I have to say about politics.’ And people would just be like, ‘Yeahhhhh!,'" she explained.

"I saw how one comment ended such a powerful reign, and it terrified me," Swift admitted. "These days, with social media, people can be so mad about something one day and then forget what they were mad about a couple weeks later. That’s fake outrage. But what happened to the Dixie Chicks was real outrage. I registered it -- that you’re always one comment away from being done being able to make music."

