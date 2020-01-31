WATCH: JJ Watt leaves in tears after eating spicy chicken wings on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
JJ Watt appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Thursday night.
In one of the segments, the Houston Texans defensive end attempted to eat spicy chicken wings while answering questions.
Let’s just say the wings got the best of him.
Check out some clips from the late-night show:
Tears are shed & mouths are set ablaze when @seanseaevans puts Jimmy & @JJWatt to the #HotOnes test 🔥 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/a4ouOKfMpp— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 31, 2020
.@JJWatt shows off the touchdown dance that Justin Timberlake choreographed for him #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/65IurtunNS— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 31, 2020
.@theeclecticgurl here, and tonight’s show is about to begin! Let’s live tweet! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Wj0ssCG5Y6— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 31, 2020
