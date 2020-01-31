52ºF

Entertainment

WATCH: JJ Watt leaves in tears after eating spicy chicken wings on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

JJ Watt appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Thursday night.

In one of the segments, the Houston Texans defensive end attempted to eat spicy chicken wings while answering questions.

Let’s just say the wings got the best of him.

Check out some clips from the late-night show:

