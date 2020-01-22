The Who is coming back to Houston; Here is what you need to know

HOUSTON – The Who is coming back to Houston!

After their disappointing show in September – when the concert was canceled eight songs in because lead singer Roger Daltrey lost his voice – the band promised they would be back, and they are following through on their word.

New information on the Toyota Center website showed that the rescheduled concert will be held on Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start as low as $35 a ticket for seats in the nosebleeds and up to over $1,300 for floor seats, according to the website.

The band promised to honor all tickets from the abbreviated show, but the Toyota Center does not have any information about what previous ticket holders should do, or if those tickets will actually be honored.

For more information on the concert, tickets or other questions visit the Toyota Center Website or call 1-866-446-8849.