Give gluten-free cooking a try with this creole jambalaya recipe

HOUSTON – If you or a loved one struggles with gluten sensitivity, gluten intolerance or celiac disease, there are delicious and flavorful recipes you can prepare at home.

Chef Nadia Ahmed, plant-based diet educator and chef with Green Roots Kitchen, shares how to prepare a gluten-free version of a soul food classic: creole jambalaya.

Creole gluten-free jambalaya

(4-6 Servings)

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 tablespoon Earth Balance vegan butter

• 2 20-ounce cans young green jackfruit in water, cores cut

• 1/4 cup Cajun seasoning (3 tablespoons paprika + 1.5 tablespoons kosher salt + 2 tablespoon garlic powder + 1 tablespoon each black pepper, onion powder, dried oregano, thyme, ½ tablespoon cayenne)

• 2 cups diced, medium yellow onion

• 1 cup diced green bell pepper

• 1 cup diced celery

• ½ cup sliced green onion

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoon parsley, minced + more for garnish

• 1 15-ounce can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

• 2 bay leaves

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Pinch cayenne

• ¼ teaspoon dried basil

• ¼ teaspoon dried thyme

• 2 cups long grain rice

• 1 14 ounces can chop tomatoes

• 3-4 cups vegetable stock

Instructions:

1. Heat oil and butter over medium heat.

2. Brown jackfruit seasoned with ¼ cup of the Cajun seasoning breaking apart with a spoon about 10 minutes.

3. Remove Jackfruit from pan and set aside.

4. Add onions, bell pepper, and celery. Sauté for 3-5 minutes until veggies start to soften.

5. Add garlic, green onions, parsley, sausage and beans. Continue to cook for 7-10 minutes until everything is browned. Occasionally scrapping the bottom of the pan.

6. Add rice stirring occasionally until lightly toasted. About 5 minutes.

7. Return jackfruit back to pot, add tomatoes and vegetable broth, mix well; bring to a boil.

8. Cover the pot and turn heat down to a simmer (alternatively place in the oven at 350 degrees) Cook for 20 minutes or until rice is softened.

9. Uncover pot and allow rice to continue to cook an additional 5 minutes more.

10. Remove bay leaves and serve immediately.

11. Garnish with parsley

Ahmed also shared the following tips for the recipe.

Same size, same shape: Cut the ingredients the same size and shape to ensure even cooking.

Sausage substitute: For a plant-based recipe, substitute the vegan sausage with mushrooms.

Jackfruit: Be sure to get the jackfruit in water rather than brine or syrup.

Food tasting: Taste the food throughout the cooking process and season as necessary.

Recipe provided by Nadia Ahmed.