Give gluten-free cooking a try with this creole jambalaya recipe
Observe National Gluten-Free day by making this soul food recipe
HOUSTON – If you or a loved one struggles with gluten sensitivity, gluten intolerance or celiac disease, there are delicious and flavorful recipes you can prepare at home.
Chef Nadia Ahmed, plant-based diet educator and chef with Green Roots Kitchen, shares how to prepare a gluten-free version of a soul food classic: creole jambalaya.
Creole gluten-free jambalaya
(4-6 Servings)
Ingredients:
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 tablespoon Earth Balance vegan butter
• 2 20-ounce cans young green jackfruit in water, cores cut
• 1/4 cup Cajun seasoning (3 tablespoons paprika + 1.5 tablespoons kosher salt + 2 tablespoon garlic powder + 1 tablespoon each black pepper, onion powder, dried oregano, thyme, ½ tablespoon cayenne)
• 2 cups diced, medium yellow onion
• 1 cup diced green bell pepper
• 1 cup diced celery
• ½ cup sliced green onion
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tablespoon parsley, minced + more for garnish
• 1 15-ounce can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
• 2 bay leaves
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Pinch cayenne
• ¼ teaspoon dried basil
• ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
• 2 cups long grain rice
• 1 14 ounces can chop tomatoes
• 3-4 cups vegetable stock
Instructions:
1. Heat oil and butter over medium heat.
2. Brown jackfruit seasoned with ¼ cup of the Cajun seasoning breaking apart with a spoon about 10 minutes.
3. Remove Jackfruit from pan and set aside.
4. Add onions, bell pepper, and celery. Sauté for 3-5 minutes until veggies start to soften.
5. Add garlic, green onions, parsley, sausage and beans. Continue to cook for 7-10 minutes until everything is browned. Occasionally scrapping the bottom of the pan.
6. Add rice stirring occasionally until lightly toasted. About 5 minutes.
7. Return jackfruit back to pot, add tomatoes and vegetable broth, mix well; bring to a boil.
8. Cover the pot and turn heat down to a simmer (alternatively place in the oven at 350 degrees) Cook for 20 minutes or until rice is softened.
9. Uncover pot and allow rice to continue to cook an additional 5 minutes more.
10. Remove bay leaves and serve immediately.
11. Garnish with parsley
Ahmed also shared the following tips for the recipe.
Same size, same shape: Cut the ingredients the same size and shape to ensure even cooking.
Sausage substitute: For a plant-based recipe, substitute the vegan sausage with mushrooms.
Jackfruit: Be sure to get the jackfruit in water rather than brine or syrup.
Food tasting: Taste the food throughout the cooking process and season as necessary.
Recipe provided by Nadia Ahmed.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.