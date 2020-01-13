56ºF

Drake shouts out Katy, Texas in leaked song ‘I Know’

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. The rapper has been named Spotifys most-streamed artist of the decade. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
HOUSTON – Drake is continuing to show his love for the Houston metropolitan with a shout out to the city and a surrounding suburb.

“Ayy, I should have put you somewhere where no one could find you. Mansion out in the sticks with nothin’ around you. Katy, Texas, Dallas, Texas, you know, a different environment,” Drake raps in his collaboration track with Future.

Fans from Katy were surprised by the shout out.

One joked about spending time at a “fun things to do in Katy” Google search result location, Mary Jo Peckham Park.

“I Know” leaked in early January on SoundCloud. The song is expected to be on the collaborators’ upcoming album- What A Time To Be Alive 2.

An official release date for What A Time To Be Alive 2 is yet to be announced but fans expect the album to come sometime in 2020.

