Drake shouts out Katy, Texas in leaked song ‘I Know’

HOUSTON – Drake is continuing to show his love for the Houston metropolitan with a shout out to the city and a surrounding suburb.

“Ayy, I should have put you somewhere where no one could find you. Mansion out in the sticks with nothin’ around you. Katy, Texas, Dallas, Texas, you know, a different environment,” Drake raps in his collaboration track with Future.

Fans from Katy were surprised by the shout out.

One joked about spending time at a “fun things to do in Katy” Google search result location, Mary Jo Peckham Park.

Drake really said he goes to Katy for a change in environment smh catch me at Mary Jo to take my mind off things — Bryan (@kidbryan3) January 6, 2020

“I Know” leaked in early January on SoundCloud. The song is expected to be on the collaborators’ upcoming album- What A Time To Be Alive 2.

An official release date for What A Time To Be Alive 2 is yet to be announced but fans expect the album to come sometime in 2020.