Houston’s own Lizzo to appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Eddie Murphy

NEW YORK – Houston’s own Lizzo will make her “Saturday Night Live” debut when Eddie Murphy hosts this weekend.

Lizzo, who was raised in Alief, released her acclaimed album, “Cuz I Love You,” earlier this year. She also received eight Grammy nominations, becoming this year’s most-nominated artist. Lizzo was also named TIME Entertainer of the Year.

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Eddie Murphy will return to make his first appearance as the show’s host since 1984. Murphy stars in and produces “Dolemite Is My Name,” currently streaming on Netflix.

Check out the promo below and get ready to watch Lizzo and Murphy at 11:30 p.m. Saturday on KPRC 2.