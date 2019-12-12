55ºF

Lizzo invited to perform with Houston Rockets’ Clutch City Dancers after twerking controversy

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets have invited music superstar and Houston resident Lizzo to dance with their cheerleaders after her twerking controversy this past weekend.

In the tweet posted on the Houston Rockets page, the team wrote: “Lizzo, we like your moves! You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with the (Clutch City Dancers) on the court any time!”

On Sunday, Lizzo showed up with friends to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center, and when the cameras turned to her, she made sure to put on a show. When Lizzo’s “Juice” song came on, she started to twerk on the court, revealing that her T-shirt dress was cut out in the back to reveal her black thong.

