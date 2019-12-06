Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison announce co-headlining tour with a stop in Houston

HOUSTON – Three rock bands are hitting the road together on a North American concert tour next year and are coming to Houston.

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Poison announced their ‘The Stadium Tour.' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will also join the bands on tour.

The 22-date tour starts July 7, 2020 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The bands will make their way to Texas the following week with stops in Arlington and Houston. ‘The Stadium Tour’ is taking place July 15 in Houston at Minute Maid Park.

Dubbed as a once in lifetime event, this is the first time Mötley Crüe is touring since their farewell in 2015. According to Rolling Stone, the band signed a cessation of touring agreement which indefinitely ceased all performances unless all band members agreed otherwise. In November, they announced their comeback in a symbolic YouTube video that showed the destruction of the contract.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have both toured with Poison, but not with each other, making the ‘The Stadium Tour’ the first time three 80s hard rock bands hit the road together, according to Rolling Stone.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Dec. 13 on Ticketmaster. However, Citi card-members can take advantage of the opportunity to purchase tickets sooner during an exclusive presale beginning 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.