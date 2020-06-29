DSW Sale: Buy One, Get One Free on Select Summer Shoes

DSW is offering a BOGO deal on select dress shoes and sandals for a limited time.

Through July 7, use promo code FEELINGFINE at checkout to buy one pair, get one pair free in DSW's Summer Crush Collection. Choose from warm-weather styles from Nanette Lepore, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, JLo Jennifer Lopez, Lucky Brand and many more top brands.

In addition, DSW is offering 25% regular priced shoes from brands like Dolce Vita, Nike, Adidas, Crown Vintage, Vans and more when you use promo code TAKE25 at checkout. This deal is also for a limited time only.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the BOGO and regular sales at DSW.

You can never have too many neutral sandals.

These tortoise shell block heels from Nanette Lepore are perfectly on trend.

Jennifer Lopez's slip-on sandals are predictably chic and fun.

This stylish ulta-high heel features a square open toe and beachy espadrille outlines for casual texture.

These strappy flat sandals with a toe ring detail go with everything from dresses to denim shorts.

These black leather caged sandals from Vince Camuto are a day-to-night footwear staple.

Comfortable boots with a stacked block heel are versatile and timeless -- a staple for every shoe enthusiast.

Cole Haan loafers that make a statement. This sophisticated, trendy design combines leopard print and leather.

Cozy faux fur-lined cushioned slippers to keep your toes warm at home. We love the plaid print and bow detail.

Save on these lightweight mesh Nike running shoes, featuring a fun bright orange trim.

A classic lace-up suede sneaker from Sperry Top-Sider that's perfect for summer.

