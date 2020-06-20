Kim Kardashian Praises Tristan Thompson for 'Trying Really Hard' to Make Amends After Khloe Split

Kim Kardashian is seeing Tristan Thompson in a positive light, a year after he and Khloe Kardashian split following his cheating scandal. In a bonus season 18 Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip, Kim tells Scott Disick about her dinner with the NBA star in New York.

"It was good. He's, like, honestly so nice," the mother-of-four says, to which Scott replies, "He made mistakes, but I feel like he's trying really hard."

"He's really trying really hard," Kim agrees, acknowledging that "it's been a full year of him as a different person."

Scott then adds, "To be in that place and feel like everybody in the family that he just had a kid with hates him would be, like, a horrible feeling. No matter what, he's still within the family."

Khloe and Tristan split in February 2019, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. They've since built a positive co-parenting relationship for their daughter, True. While the two have been self-isolating together, the pair was spotted hanging out together at a friend's party last week.

A source told ET last month that the pair have really "reconnected" while quarantining together with their 2-year-old baby girl.

"Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences," the source said.

Meanwhile, as recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have shown Khloe asking her ex to be her sperm donor, she slammed speculation that she was expecting.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she wrote. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

For more on how Tristan and Khloe are reconnecting, see below.

