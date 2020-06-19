Gwen Stefani Wishes 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton Happy Birthday

Gwen Stefani is making boyfriend Blake Shelton feel special on his special day. The songstress took to Instagram to commemorate Shelton's birthday with a super sweet message.

Stefani posted a celebratory snapshot in honor of the occasion, which showed her planting a kiss on her handsome beau's scruffy face.

"Happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend," Stefani wrote, alongside the hashtag "#luckyme."

From Shelton's smile, it seems like the peck on the cheek from his ladylove was a great way to celebrate turning 44.

Currently, the musicians are preparing to return to their roles as coaches on The Voice next season, and a source told ET on Tuesday that Stefani is "over the moon" at getting back to business after a season away.

"While she loved her downtime in the country with Blake and the kids, she is really looking forward to getting back to work," the source said. "As much as Gwen loves her family life at home, she needs that outlet.'

As for the relationship status of her longtime romance with fellow judge Shelton, Stefani isn't rushing anything.

"People keep asking her about when she and Blake might tie the knot, but she is in no hurry. Right now, with everything happening in the world, she has definitely put any wedding plans on the back burner," the source revealed. "Gwen and Blake trust and love each other and have truly built a wonderful family together, so right now she feels like she doesn't need to rock the boat."

Check out the video below for more on the super cute couple.

