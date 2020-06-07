'America's Got Talent' Sneak Peek: Watch Terry Crews Compete in a T-Shirt Ripping Contest! (Exclusive)

When it comes to amazing feats of acrobatics, strength, stamina or physical prowess, America's Got Talent has long been the place to go to prove yourself. But for contestant David Rush and his talent of ripping shirts off his body, he chose to up the ante by challenging host (and body builder) Terry Crews.

In this sneak peek from Tuesday's new America's Got Talent auditions, Rush and Crews stand side-by-side on stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, each waddling uncomfortably while wearing over two-dozen white T-shirts, layered on top of one another.

"My bet is on you Terry!" judge Heidi Klum yells before Rush counts down from three and the buzzer rings, sending both men into a shirt-ripping frenzy.

With the hilariously dramatic music choice (Wagner's "Ride of the Valkyries") booming in the background, and the judges cheering and hanging on to every minute, there's so much more drama in this head-to-head competition than you'd ever expect -- especially when Rush seems to have a little trouble getting one of his T-shirts to tear.

As one would expect, Crews can rip that cotton cloth in half like a madman -- given that his arms are the size of most men's heads -- but Rush certainly gives him a run for his money.

Unfortunately, this sneak peek leaves fans on a dramatic cliffhanger. So, those who want to see who takes home the bragging rights of Ultimate Shirt Ripping King will have to check out the new episode of AGT, which kicks off Tuesday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Meanwhile, this season of AGT is soon going to be looking a little different than ever before, considering the widespread production shutdowns across the entertainment industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The show is reportedly retooling the season to keep production going in a way the show never has before -- possibly remotely.

ET recently spoke with judge Simon Cowell -- who also created the show and serves as an executive producer -- regarding the audition rounds, and he explained how the show tried to push through until that was no longer an option.

"When we first started, we had a full audience, and then day by day, you know, things started to get worse, so we went nine days with an audience and then we had to do two days without an audience, which we'd never done before," Cowell recalled. "By day 11, we just went, 'OK, it really, really isn't safe now.'"

For more on this season of AGT, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'America's Got Talent': Inspirational Homeless Choir Earns Golden Buzzer From Tearful Terry Crews

'America's Got Talent': Archie Williams, a Wrongly Incarcerated Singer, Wows Judges With Tearful Performance

'America's Got Talent' Reopens Auditions Online

Heidi Klum Dishes on Sofia Vergara's First Day on 'America's Got Talent': 'She Just Went For It!' (Exclusive)