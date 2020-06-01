'Lord of the Rings' Cast Reunites and Raises $80K for Charity: Watch the Zoom-union

One Zoom to rule them all.

Josh Gad has pulled off perhaps his most impressive reunion yet: A massive Lord of the Rings cast Zoom call 20 years after their first film. The reunion included the entire Fellowship -- Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Bean and Gandalf himself, Sir Ian McKellen -- plus more.

Miranda Otto (Éowyn), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Liv Tyler (Arwen), Karl Urban (Éomer) and Hugo Weaving (Elrond) also joined the Zoom, as did director Peter Jackson, along with the film's composer and co-writer. And it was all for a good cause.

The Lord of the Rings reunion benefits No Kids Hungry, a nonprofit working amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to provide children who depend on school lunches with meals. In addition to a $1.3 million donation from Cheerio, Gad tweeted that the episode raised some $80,000, as of Monday.

The reunion is part of Gad's Reunited Apart series, which previously brought back together the casts of such films as The Goonies, Back to the Future and Splash. Find out how Gad has pulled off the reunions in the video below.

